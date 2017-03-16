Woman killed in Moorhead apartment fire

Woman kiled in Moorhead apartment fire. (Photo: KVLY Valley News Live)

MOORHEAD, Minn. - A woman has died following an apartment fire in Moorhead.



Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says firefighters found smoke and soot coming from one of the apartments on the lower level of the building Wednesday. A woman was found in that apartment and was rushed to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota where she died.



KFGO reports the Minnesota fire marshal's office and Moorhead police will investigate the cause of the fire.



The victim has not been identified.

