Woman killed in Mpls. crash ID'd

Lisa Esping facebook profile page. (Credit: Esping family)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has identified the woman hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Minneapolis police responded to a crash near the corner of 29th Ave. North and Newton Ave. North shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say Lisa Esping 55, was killed just one block from her home in north Minneapolis.

Esping was driving eastbound on 29th Avenue when she was struck by a car traveling southbound on Newton Avenue.

Her vehicle then hit a tree and the suspect's vehicle hit a nearby unoccupied parked car.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot when officers got to the scene.

The suspect later returned and was arrested. He has not yet been formally charged.

Police say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

