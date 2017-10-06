Woman maces state trooper

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A woman from Jordan was booked into jail Friday afternoon after macing a Minnesota State trooper.

Lt. Tiffani Nielson says Trooper Peng Lee responded to a report of a pedestrian on northbound Interstate-35E near Shepard Road in St. Paul. Trooper Lee located the 35-year-old woman and when he approached her, she ran. As he caught up to her, she turned and sprayed him with mace.

Trooper Lee was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. He's expected to be okay. The woman was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of assault.

