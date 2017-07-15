Woman paralyzed in downtown Mpls. shooting speaks out

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Court rules in favor of employees in tip-pooling case against Surly Brewing Company
-
Tow truck convoy
-
MenMissingPA
-
Family grieving after deadly I-94 crash
-
New underage drinking rules for Lake Minnetonka
-
Text messages between Mpls mayor and police chief released
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Vikings Michael Floyd suspended first four games
-
Bride wears dresses from her family dating from 1910
-
Kayaker on St. Croix River missing
More Stories
-
3 injured in car vs. light rail accidentJul 15, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
Woman paralyzed in downtown Mpls. shooting speaks outJul 15, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
Police: Body was concealed 'significant' length of timeJul 15, 2017, 1:51 p.m.