Woman shot inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - Police are searching for the man who shot a woman inside a Brooklyn Park home Saturday night.



Authorities were called to the 7900 block of Bryant Court around 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a young woman suffering for a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of "serious injuries" but her condition is not known.



Police spent more than an hour canvassing the area for the shooter, who is known to the victim. However, the shooting suspect had not been located as of late Saturday night.



Investigators say other people were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.



The shooting remains under investigation.

