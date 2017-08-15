Woman stabbed in Brooklyn Park, suspect at-large

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. - BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The suspect, which is believed to be an adult male, remains at-large.

Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 8300 block of Zane Ave N after reports of a stabbing.

Police said the victim was still alive when she was being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

