Woman stabbed in Mpls. parking ramp dies

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis police say the 31-year-old woman who was stabbed and robbed in a Minneapolis parking ramp on July 15 has died.

According to a police report, the incident happened in Ramp B on Second Avenue North, on the fourth level near the elevator lobby, just before 1 a.m. on July 15.

Police say the woman was walking to her vehicle with several other women when she was robbed of her purse by a man wielding a knife. Police say the man stabbed her in the chest and fled on foot.

Investigators identified the suspect as Benjamin Love, 44, from Minneapolis and arrested him July 20. Love was charged with robbery and felony assault, but on Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office upgraded the charges to second-degree murder.

Love is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on $1 million bail.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

