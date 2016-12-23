Woman with Mast Cell Disease in desperate need of olive oil

MINNEAPOLIS- Friends of a Minneapolis woman with Mast Cell Disease say olive oil in your pantry could save her life.

Johanna Watkins diagnosis means she essentially is allergic to everything around her, including her husband. Her reactions can be violently painful.

She currently takes three medications suspended in olive oil. The oil that works best for Johanna has run out. According to the website Oil for Johanna, she tried different olive oils that have resulted in a range of reactions from coughing, headaches and passing out to near anaphylaxis.

A search has been launched for an unopened bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil with an expiration date on or around December 10, 2016.

If you have an unopened bottle, you can submit information by clicking here.