Women's March brings thousands to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Thousands of people gathered in St. Paul Saturday for the Minnesota Women's March, one of more than 600 similar rallies being held around the world.

Organizers expect more than 20,000 people to attend St. Paul's event, which is being held in support of women's rights and in protest against Donald Trump's presidency.

The rally is expected to begin at noon at the state Capitol.

#WomensMarchMN Set to begin at 11:00 in St. Paul. Crowd already massive less than a mile from the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/KD0GhJb1f7 — Dylan Wohlenhaus (@DylanWohlenhaus) January 21, 2017

St. Paul Police Senior Cmdr. Steve Frazer says it could be the largest march in Minnesota's capital since the city hosted the Republican National Convention in 2008.

