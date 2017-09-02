World-renowned Alzheimer's expert takes state fair stage

Dr. William Frey, of the HealthPartners Neuroscience Center, sits down with KARE 11's Karla Hult to talk about the latest Alzheimer's research. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A world-renowned Alzheimer’s expert took the stage at the Minnesota State Fair to discuss the latest research breakthroughs and other developments with the disease.

Dr. William Frey, of the HealthPartners Neuroscience Center, joined KARE 11’s Karla Hult to explain the latest findings from the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and the research being done at the St. Paul medical center. Frey developed the intranasal insulin treatment that has been shown in multiple clinical trials to safely improve memory, attention and function in both Alzheimer’s patients and those with Mild Cognitive Impairment.

Frey also addressed specific behavioral and diet changes people can make to help ward off the disease, including a diet rich in leafy vegetables, nuts and fish. He also noted exercise and ongoing social engagement and education have been shown to help prevent or delay the disease.

Frey – whose official title is Senior Research Director of HealthPartners Neurosciences and HealthPartners Center for Memory & Aging at the HealthPartners Neuroscience Center – said his team is also still looking for more participants in the intranasal insulin study. For more information, call 651-495-6363.

And for more information on Alzheimer’s just go to the Alzheimer’s Association website, where you’ll also find information on how to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, taking place at Target Field on Sept. 9.

