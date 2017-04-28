Wright County voters sound off on Trump's first 100 days

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump holds a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House April 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

DELANO, Minn. - At the Bridge Cafe in Delano, you'll be sure to find coffee-lovers with different political views, like Cameron Leonard and Pastor Matt Sipe.

Leonard, who voted for President Trump on Election Day, believes the President's 100th day benchmark is propelled by a "lot of social media. A lot of people are making a big deal out of it. He needs more time."

Pastor Sipe, on the other hand, said, "in his first 100 days, I haven’t seen him do very much and he’s been trying to accomplish a lot of things but he hasn’t been able to get anything done. Health care, anything else like that."

Delano is a city in Wright County, which voted overwhelmingly for then-candidate Trump on Election Day.

Leonard applauded President Trump's use of social media, particularly Twitter.

"I just think having a president that is involved in social media is giving him just so much more stand than past presidents," he said.

For Sipe, the 100th day benchmark boils down to the administration's tone.

"When someone starts a new job, when someone gets a new opportunity to do something, that first 100 days sets the tone. Do we like the tone that he's set these first 100 days? I personally do not," Sipe said.

"I wish he would be more outspoken against racism because we had the racism incident here in Delano," said Sipe, referring to the March incident when vandals targeted an African-American family's home, burglarized it and sprayed racist slurs on the house.

"If our president would just come out and say, 'hey, these things are wrong. Knock it off. Our country is better than that.' I haven’t seen him do anything like that. In fact, he actually looks away, turns a blind eye and says nothing and his silence is deafening, especially in places out here, where racism actually is a really big issue," Sipe said.

Further north on Highway 12, in the city of Montrose, Gerland Ramthun said, "I think he’s doing as good a job as should be expected in this point and time. We all know that it takes time to get your programs in order and you need the full cooperation of Congress and he’s probably not getting that right now."

"First 100 days are hard to judge anyone. Whether it’s President Trump or President Obama or whoever," he said.

