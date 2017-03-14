Wrong-way driver in fatal crash ID'd as county commissioner

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash south of Rush City. (Photo: Robert Hein)

The Minnesota State Patrol says the wrong-way driver who caused a fatal crash on I-35 over the weekend is a Chisago County Commissioner.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, in the southbound lanes of I-35, just south of Rush City.

Chisago County Commissioner Lora Walker at the 2014 county fair parade. (Photo: Lora Walker website)

The state patrol says 47-year-old Lora Walker was driving a Chevy Equinox the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the interstate when her vehicle crashed head on with a Ford Fusion, which caught fire. The driver of the other vehicle was killed.

Walker is a Chisago County Commissioner, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She was in critical condition at Regions Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

The State Patrol has not identified the driver who was killed.

© 2017 KARE-TV