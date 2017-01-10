Wrong way driver killed in Apple Valley crash

A 45-year-old motorist is dead after driving the wrong way and causing a head-on crash in Apple Valley Monday. (Photo: KARE)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - A 45-year-old motorist is dead after driving the wrong way and causing a head-on crash in Apple Valley Monday.

Apple Valley Police responded to the intersection of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found one vehicle upside down with the driver ejected, and an SUV with more minor damage.

(Photo: KARE)

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the driver of the overturned car was declared dead on the scene. A 42-year-old woman and her two small children suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses tell police that the man who died was driving north in the southbound lanes of Galaxie Avenue when he hit the second vehicle at a stoplight.

Apple Valley Police are investigating what may have led to the man driving the wrong way.