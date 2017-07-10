Yanez will no longer be St. Anthony police officer

Officer Jeronimo Yanez outside court during a break Tuesday. (Photo: KARE)

ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE, Minn. - Jeronimo Yanez will not continue as a St. Anthony police officer, according to the City.

St. Anthony Village announced the news on its website Monday, saying that in order to "quickly assure" the public that Yanez will no longer be a police officer, the City has entered into a "separation agreement" with Yanez.

Jeronimo Yanez was working as a St. Anthony police officer when he shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July of 2016.

A jury's decision not to convict Yanez of manslaughter sparked protests in the Twin Cities.

The City of St. Anthony Village says that because Yanez was not convicted of a crime, he would have the right to appeal if terminated. They say a voluntary separation agreement "was the most thoughtful way to move forward and help the community-wide healing process proceed."

The agreement "ends all employment rights" of Yanez with the City of St. Anthony Village.

