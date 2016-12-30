KARE
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

11 most read local stories of 2016

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:09 PM. CST December 30, 2016

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As 2016 comes to a close here are the top 11 local stories that were viewed on kare11.com.

RELATED:  A year in review 2016

RELATED: Prince death, mall attack among year's top MN stories

1. Officials confirm that Jacob Wetterling's remains found

2. 100 more amazing ways people crossed the finish line at 2016 Twin Cities Marathon

3. Traffic buckle sends vehicles airborne on MN highway

4. After father's death daughters save family farm

5. Emmett and Erling's goodbye

6. Dog becomes legendary for daily walks to town

7. Police scanner audio in Philando Castile traffic stop

8. High school runner disqualified for helping foe

9. Church discovers 30,000 cars in donated house

10. Officers injured in I-94 shutdown

11. Family identifies Eden Prairie mom, victim of weekend stabbing

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories