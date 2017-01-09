(Photo: Rachel.Field)

MINNEAPOLIS--The Young Professionals Finding A CURE Gala is Saturday, January 28 at Muse Event Center starting at 8:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by CURE, the primary young professional fundraising group for the American Cancer Society in the Twin Cities. Funds raised will support cancer research.

The gala has a Hollywood Red Carpet theme this year and includes a silent auction, great food and dancing.

Visit CURE for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)