Your Minnesota solar eclipse guide for Monday

In the Twin Cities, we are expected to see an 83 percent eclipse beginning at 11:43 a.m., peaking at 1:06 p.m., and ending at about 2:30 p.m. Heidi Wigdahl has some tips and tricks to see the sight -- while staying safe. http://kare11.tv/2fYfm9N

KARE 10:11 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

