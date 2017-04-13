Youth and the obsession with live streaming

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Monday night, just outside of Atlanta, 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill was on Instagram Live broadcasting himself handling a gun when it accidentally went off.

"To find your 13-year-old son on the floor with a gunshot in his head, that's just something you'll never forget," said Malachi's mother, Shaniqua Stephens.

Malachi died as his friends watched it happen. His Mom was home and said she heard a big boom. She still doesn't know where the gun came from.

"When you see your friend with a gun tell a parent because this is a situation that didn't have to go this far," said Stephens.

Last month, in Chicago, a group of young men allegedly raped a teenage girl and streamed it on Facebook Live. Dozens watched and no one called authorities.

"So, it makes you wonder where are we going, what are we doing as a society that people actually look at those crimes taking place and not pick up the phone and dial 9-1-1. That's just silly," said Eddie Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent.

And, streaming live is only getting more popular. According to Statista, a stats company out of Germany, 22% of people who use the internet in the U.S. have created a live video. But, look at when you break it down by age, those numbers jump up for the younger generations - 32% for kids age 13-17 and 42% for people ages 18-34. So, why is it so popular?

"It's an interesting question. I think for people it's the immediacy, they feel more connected when they see someone and know it's happening in real-time," said Jen Jamar, a co-organizer of Social Media Breakfast Minneapolis-St. Paul. "Then, for the younger generation, not having that 'FOMO,' the fear of missing out. They're right there, live, and experience it in real-time just as though they were actually there,"

Parents can't control everything, but Jamar says there are some things they should be doing.

"If your kid has any device connected to the internet, you want to shut off location services," Jamar said.

That's so they don't broadcast to strangers exactly where they are; you can easily shut this off in your account settings. Jamar also encourages parents to have conversations.

"Let your kids know they can come to you if they see something that they don't think is right."

