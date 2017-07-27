Zebra mussels confirmed in Chisago Co.

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. - Zebra mussels has been confirmed in a Chisago County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities say a lake resident reported the invasive species in two different areas of Comfort Lake. A follow-up survey by local partners and the DNR confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, plus a risk of possible reproduction.

Signs have been posted on lake access points to warn boaters.

The DNR encourages all lake users to watch for zebra mussels and other invasive species -- and to contact the DNR if they see anything suspicious.

They say the lake resident who initially reported the Comfort Lake invasion had previously attended a volunteer aquatic invasive species identification training.

The DNR states this latest confirmation is a good reminder to follow the state's invasive species laws:

• Clean watercraft of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.

• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

