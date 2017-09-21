Zebra mussels found in Lake Harriet, Lakeville's Lake Marion

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says zebra mussels have been found in two local lakes -- one single zebra mussel was pulled from Lake Harriet and five were found in Lake Marion.

The DNR says one adult zebra mussel was reported on a boat cover recovered from the bottom of Lake Harriet by the Minneapolis Park and Rec Board.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and other officials searched the lake for 67 hours, diving, snorkeling and wading in the waters, but did not find any additional invasive species.

Still, Lake Harriet will be added to the Infested Waters List for now.

DNR specialists say they will carefully monitor Lake Harriet for the rest of the season but no further treatment is needed.

Also on Thursday, the DNR announced five zebra mussels were found in Lake Marion in Lakeville. All were found at the public access by a lake consulting business, as part of an early detection monitoring program.

Boat owners are asked to carefully check for aquatic invasive species and contact the DNR immediately if they come across any suspected new infestations.

According to the DNR, "Minnesota law requires that docks and lifts be allowed to dry for at least 21 days before being placed in another body of water, whether aquatic invasive species are present or not."

The law also requires boaters and anglers to do the following:

• Clean watercraft of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and

• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

