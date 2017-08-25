Comcast offers 'Internet Essentials' for low-income customers

This article is sponsored by Comcast.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Internet Essentials from Comcast is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income Americans.
Internet Essentials has been designed as a comprehensive, wrap-around program to address each of the major barriers to broadband adoption. It provides low-cost high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax; the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for under $150; and multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online and in person.
In six years, Internet Essentials has connected more than four million low-income Americans, in one million households, to high-speed Internet service at home, including 96,000 people in the Twin Cities.
The program is available to households with school-age children eligible for free and reduced price lunches and all households living in HUD-assisted housing (including Public Housing, Housing Choice Vouchers, or Multifamily).
For more information, or to apply for the program, visit www.InternetEssentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers should call 1-855-765-6995.
