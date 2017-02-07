KARE
Close
Closings Alert BUG-O-NAY-GE-SHIG Delayed 2 hours
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

1 on 1 interview with Gophers wrestling coach

1 on 1 interview with Gophers wrestling coach

KARE 10:35 PM. CST February 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Ryan Shaver sits down with new Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum for a one-on-one interview.

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories