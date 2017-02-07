Close 1 on 1 interview with Gophers wrestling coach 1 on 1 interview with Gophers wrestling coach KARE 10:35 PM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MINNEAPOLIS - Ryan Shaver sits down with new Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum for a one-on-one interview. (© 2017 KARE) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman Super Bowl star's connection to Minnesota Skid loader theft caught on camera Wyoming PD Super Bowl tweet goes viral Shakopee police mourn loss of colleague Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Hennepin Co. Sheriff Stanek meets Trump at White House Teens injured in Otsego bus stop crash talk about recovery Mpls police officer educates about dangers of drunk driving Dems hold talkathon in attempt to derail DeVos nomination More Stories Multi-state murder suspect dead, accomplice… Feb. 7, 2017, 3:54 p.m. Are Trolls' Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick huggers? Nov. 1, 2016, 9:30 p.m. KARE 11's 'Big Game Countdown' Feb. 4, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs