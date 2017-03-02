2 in the Box: Zucker and Coyle; Part II of round 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Alpine Fence Co. update
-
Tips to find the right cell phone plan
-
104-year-old recovers from breakthrough surgery
-
Debating licenses for undocumented immigrants
-
Woman told police she hit chicken truck because she's vegan
-
Minnesotan Jesse Larson on NBC's 'The Voice'
-
Grilled cheese...with a purpose
-
Rochester students pulled from class over vaccinations
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
End-of-life options bill returns to Capitol
More Stories
-
Anoka Co. deputies save dog that fell through iceMar. 2, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Minn. House debates local wage control billMar. 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
-
WATCH: Gator shows off its fishy catch at golf courseMar. 2, 2017, 8:48 p.m.