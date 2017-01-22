3 late goals lift surging Wild to 5-3 win over Ducks

Jan 21, 2017; St. Paul Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker scores a goal on Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Ducks 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.



It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.



The Western Conference-leading Wild are 19-2-1 in their last 22 games.



Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

