3M Championship golfers start practice rounds

Fuzzy Zoeller in practice rounds Tuesday for the 3M Championship in Blaine. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLAINE, Minn. - As they do every year, the world's best senior golfers have gathered in Blaine for the 3M Championship.

This year is actually the 25th anniversary tournament. The Championship runs Friday through Sunday, and Tuesday was practice rounds.

"They don't expect me to win," says Johnny Bench, PGA Tour Champions golfer. "But the thing out here is it's just the idea that you can come out, have a great time, get treated first class and it benefits so many charities."

Another PGA Tour Champions golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, says he's glad the championship offers free admission.

"What a great idea, just to pay tribute and say thank you to the spectators who come and follow us," Zoeller says.

More information about the tournament is available online.

