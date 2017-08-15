KARE
8th Annual Southwest Metro Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball tournament

KARE Staff , KARE 6:38 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Southwest Metro Pickleball Club held its 8th annual tournament at the Dred Scott Fields this past weekend.

Pickleball has seen its popularity rise over the past few years and the non-profit organization is a big advocate of helping grow the sport.  Jerry Mass, one of the club’s founding members, says pickleball started out as a way for seniors to stay active but it has become a fun activity for the younger generations.

