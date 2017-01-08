Aaron Rodgers completes another Hail Mary pass

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the fourth quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - So long as the Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers, they're never out of a game.

Rodgers threw one of his trademark Hail Mary passes, connecting with Randall Cobb for a 42-yard score to complete a 14-point swing in the last four minutes of the first half in Sunday's wild-card game against the New York Giants.

With time for just one play, Rodgers hung on the ball just long enough to give his receivers time to get to the end zone. Cobb took up position in the end zone behind Landon Collins, Eli Apple, Tevin Wade and Keenan Robinson all in front of him. Giving Collins a little shove, Cobb gave himself just enough space to leap and grab the ball, setting off pandemonium at Lambeau Field.

After booing the Packers earlier in the half, fans serenaded them with cheers and chants of "Go Pack Go!" as players ran off the field and into the locker room with a 14-6 lead.

The score is just the latest in Rodgers' list of last-ditch heroics. He saved Green Bay's season last year with one in Detroit, and threw another in last year's divisional playoff game at Arizona.

The play was in almost the same spot as Eli Manning's Hail Mary to Hakeem Nicks in a 2011 playoff game against the Packers.

The Hail Mary came one possession after the Packers had taken the lead on Rodgers' thread-the-needle pass to Davante Adams.

Green Bay went on to beat the Giants, 38-13.