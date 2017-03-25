Adrian Peterson says it's 'not all about the money'

Adrian Peterson looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 3, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo: Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson remains unemployed, spurring reports of his demands and predictions for his future.

Late Friday night, though, the free agent running back tried to set the record straight on Twitter: It’s “not all about the money” and he is in “no rush” to sign anywhere.

“Finding the best fit & helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective!” the former Minnesota Vikings running back tweeted. “I’m in no rush."

ESPN reported on Friday that Peterson is seeking $8 million for the 2017 season. Minnesota signed 27-year-old Latavius Murray to replace him, and he will average $5 million over the next three years.

Peterson, 32, missed 13 games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He had 72 yards rushing on 37 carries.

“It’s not all about the money as EVERYONE is speculating here lately,” Peterson tweeted. “You’d THINK these analysts spoke to me directly. When you don’t know what’s going on people will say anything to create or make a story! How prideful is it for me to put out … I won’t play for anything less than 8 million!”

The Vikings did not pick up Peterson’s option, making him a free agent March 9. Peterson would’ve been due $18 million in 2017, which includes a roster bonus of $6 million.

