After getting call check swing, Cain lifts Royals over Twins

Sep 3, 2017; Minneapolis, MN; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) celebrates the two runs that scored giving them the lead before he was tagged out at the plate during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Photo: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning after a checked-swing call went his way on a close two-strike pitch, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Sunday.



Kansas City trailed 4-3 and had two on with two outs when Cain fouled off his first four pitches from rookie reliever Alan Busenitz (1-1). Cain took a fastball up, then checked his swing on an outside curveball in the dirt.



First base umpire Mike Muchlinski ruled no swing and plate umpire Marty Foster ejected Minnesota manager Paul Molitor, who was still in the dugout. Molitor then came out to argue.



Cain fouled off another pitch, then drove a fastball over Bryan Buxton and off the center-field wall. Cain ran through third base coach Mike Jirschele's hold sign and tried for an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at the plate, with right fielder Max Kepler tossing to second baseman Brian Dozier for the relay to catcher Chris Gimenez.

