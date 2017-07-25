Allianz sponsors Minnesota United stadium

Minnesota United's new soccer stadium in St. Paul will be called Allianz Field. (Photo: MN United)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United's new soccer stadium in St. Paul will be called Allianz Field.



The Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America has committed as the official sponsor of the stadium slated to open in 2019.



The soccer stadium will initially have a total seating capacity of 19,400 with possible expansion to nearly 25,000 in the future. The natural grass field will be heated and will measure 120 yards by 75 yards.



Allianz has its name attached to stadiums in seven other countries. This will be a first for the U.S.

