Alonso's HR in 12th powers A's past Twins, 6-5

Jul 30, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) hits a walk-off home run during the twelfth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Oakland Coliseum. (Photo: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.



Alonzo's 22nd homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw from Tyler Duffey (0-3) and was his second game-ending home run of his career.



Oakland, which won its second straight after a six-game skid, came in tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league lead with eight game-ending hits.



Josh Smith (1-0) pitched two innings to pick up the win.



The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 1-5 on a disastrous West Coast road trip in which they've blown leads in every game.

© 2017 Associated Press