Anoka teenager focused on trapshooting

St. Francis, Minn. - Kelsey Bartges is focused on her sport.

The Anoka high school senior is staying sharp by participating in the fall league to prepare for the upcoming spring trapshooting season.

"Just coming out here any chance I can and getting shots down on the range. Keeping it fresh in my mind working on mechanics and mental game, that's what helps me stay on top," Bartges said.

Bartges started trapshooting just four years ago when her older brother was on the Tornadoes team.

Bartges won her first state title this past June at the Minnesota State Clay Target League Championship Invitational in Prior Lake.

"The feeling was indescribable. Truly with all of the hard work that I put in, that my coach put in to winning," Bartges said.

What may be just as impressive is that she finished tied for 25th overall at competing in the co-ed sport at the event.

"This sport doesn't discriminate. It's how good you are. It doesn't matter if you're a male or female. I think that's one of the great things, that anyone can do it. If you want to put the time in and do what needs to be done, you can succeed," Bartges said.

