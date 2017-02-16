AP stirs up the internet with cryptic tweet

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks on following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Adrian Peterson doesn't seem to mind his uncertain employment situation with the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, he seems to be using it to stir things up on social media.

On Wednesday night the All Pro running back dropped a one-sentence post on Twitter. It read simply... "The Giants been making some interesting moves.

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

While that might seem innocent enough, one of those moves Peterson was referring to was the release of running back Rashad Jennings. The Giants had one of the NFL's weakest running attacks last seasoon, and Peterson's name has been linked to the New York ball club.

Reaction to the tweet was swift, with a number of Giants fans getting pumped up... and at least one Vikings fans expressing good riddance.

Peterson is 'officially' under contract with the Vikings for next season at a salary cap hit of $11.75 million. Many have speculated the only way Minnesota will bring him back is with a restructured deal for considerably less money.

Other teams Peterson has mentioned as potential landing spots include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

(© 2017 KARE)