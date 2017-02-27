Attack on hockey ref captured on video

Screen grab of Sports Illustrated social media post.

BINGHAMTON, NY - A community college hockey player is facing assault charges after television cameras captured him storming out of the penalty box and attacking a referee during a championship game Sunday.

Erie Community College Freshman defenseman Brandon Day is in police custody after the incident, which occurred at the SUNY Broome Ice Center in Binghamton, New York. Day's team was losing 7-4 to Dakota College of Bottineau in the final National Junior College Athletic Association championship game when he burst out of the penalty box with 39 seconds left.

A local television station reports that Day was taken into police custody after the attack on the referee, and later arrested.

It is not clear from video of the incident what motivated Day, who charged from the penalty box and knocked the referee to the ice before two other officials wrestled Day to the ice. His team had surrendered three straight goals and was not going to win the game.

Officials decided to end the game at that point. Bottineau won its 10th title in the game that marked the end of the NJCAA hockey championship. The competition is being dropped because of a lack of teams.

Mark Krug, Assistant Executive Director of the NJCAA. released a statement on the incident.

"The NJCAA national office has been made aware of the incident that occurred during its hockey championship game and will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA.”

