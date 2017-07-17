Bartolo Colon to make Twins debut on Tuesday night

May 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS - Bartolo Colon is scheduled to make his Twins debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

The 44-year-old started the season with the Atlanta Braves, where had a 2-8 record, along with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts. After being designated for assignment by the Braves, the Twins signed Colon to a minor league contract in early July.

In his only minor league start for the Twins' AAA affiliate in Rochester, NY, Colon gave up 4-runs in 3-plus innings.

Colon has 235 career victories in the major leagues. He began his career with Cleveland in 1997 and won the AL Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005. He is a four-time All-Star, most recently with the Mets last year, when he won 15 games with a 3.43 ERA.



