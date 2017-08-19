Berrios shuts out D-backs through 7 as Twins win

Aug 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson)

MINNEAPOLIS - Jose Berrios threw seven innings for his 11th win to lead Minnesota over Arizona 5-0 on Saturday night, helping the Twins keep pace in the AL wild card race.



The Twins, who entered the night in a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot, scored five runs off Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke (14-6) in the fourth after a costly error by second baseman Daniel Descalso ended a chance for a double play. Max Kepler drove in two runs during the inning, and Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer each had an RBI single.



That was more than enough for Berrios (11-6), who allowed only two hits for the second time this month, and got some solid defensive support to win for the second time in three starts. Berrios combined with reliever Alan Busenitz to retire the last 19 Arizona batters.



Greinke had won four of his previous five but ended the night with his shortest outing this season. He allowed seven hits and four walks, while striking out four.

