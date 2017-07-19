Berrios, Twins top Yankees 6-1 for elusive home series win

Jul 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios went strong into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-1 on Wednesday to win their first home series against the Yankees in nine years.



Berrios (9-3) allowed only one run, his fewest in 11 starts, on a two-out single by Brett Gardner in the seventh before being removed.



Berrios improved to 6-0 in seven afternoon turns this season and helped drop the Yankees to 0-8-2 in their past 10 series.



Zack Granite sparked a six-run surge by the Twins in the second inning against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (6-5) with a two-run single, his first major league RBIs.



Eduardo Escobar tacked on an RBI single before Sano crushed an 0-2 curveball into the bullpen for a 6-0 lead. The All-Star has 23 homers this year.

© 2017 Associated Press