Bethel coach is in a league of her own

ST. PAUL -- Coaching was never meant to be in the cards for Alisha Hvistendahl.

"Oh no, I would never have imagined this no," said Alisha Hvistendahl. "I thought it was cool to be on the sidelines of the football team when I was a sophomore here."

Her spot on the sidelines and in history -- never part of a grand plan.



"I'd be happy to help out with any of the programs here. This just happened to work out," she said.

But after a few season as the team's athletic trainer and operations manager, head coach Doug Novak realized she could do so much more.

"She can teach and she can relate and she could communicate with our guys," said Doug Novak, Bethel's head coach.

Because of it, she became one of the few female assistant coaches in Division III basketball.

"There was some things that I could bring to the program to add value," Hvistendahl said.

Alisha brings a lot of value and wears a lot of hats: She handles substitutions in games

"Movement is her specialty," Novak said. "During games she is watching guys move and she'll tap me on the shoulder during a game and say this guy needs to come out."

She helps with scouting, recruiting and is the team's lone athletic trainer. Truly, there is no one that knows the players better than her. Because of all this and her years of experience in collegiate and the professional ranks, it's easy to see why she is so well respected around here.

"If the guys think, can you make me better then you'll have their respect. And having respect in coach is key and she's had it since day one," said Novak.

Could she one day do more? Becoming the first woman to coach men at the college level?

"Honestly I haven't thought about this past today," Hvistendahl said.

But her current head coach has.

"She could do whatever she wanted," said Novak. "She could become a head coach; I have no doubt."

You really shouldn't Alisha Hvistendahl who has already accomplished so much in such unassuming fashion.



