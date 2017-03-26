Blazers beat Timberwolves 112-100

Mar 25, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) battles for a rebound against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half at Moda Center. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.



Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Portland has seven of its last 10 games at home.



The Blazers pulled within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.



Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Minnesota, which lost its sixth consecutive game overall and seventh straight on the road. The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half, are six games behind Portland in the West.

