Bloomington Ice Garden makes final 4 in Kraft Hockeyville contest

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - And then, there were four.

Bloomington Ice Garden (BIG) is now one of four complexes in America vying for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2017. The contest annually awards $150,000 to a community rink for expansion, upgrading, or general maintenance and improvements.

BIG advanced after collecting enough votes to take on the other top pick in the western regions, the Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington, Illinois. The second round of polling begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday on the Kraft Hockeyville website. You can vote multiple times.

If BIG advances it will take on the east region winner, which is between The Rostraver Ice Gardens in Belle Vernon, PA, and the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo, NY.

Besides taking home the big money, the winning arena will also have the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game.

The good news? Just making the final four means that BIG is guaranteed $25,000 in improvement funds. Rink Manager Bob Carr says the money would be used to update locker rooms, as well as the many viewing areas in the facility. They're also looking at improvements to the food area and entryway.

