Boudreau 'embarrassed' after 4-2 loss to Vancouver

ST PAUL, Minn. -- For the second game in a row, the Minnesota Wild fail to clinch their playoff spot with a win at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild lose to Vancouver 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

"It has to be up to them," Minnesota Head Coach Bruce Boudreau said following the game. "That was embarrassing."

After a scoreless first period, Vancouver came out hot in the second, scoring four goals.

The Canuck's game-winning goal was scored by Burnsville, Minn. native Brock Boeser, who just signed with Vancouver after playing for North Dakota Friday night.

Minnesota tallied goals from Ryan Suter and Eric Staal late in the 3rd period, but the rally fell short.

After the game, Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau did not attempt to hide his frustration.

"They had a player that played for North Dakota last night," Boudreau said. "I don't think college hockey is as good as the NHL, and he scores his first goal."

The Wild have little time to dwell on the loss, hitting the road right away for an 11:30 a.m. (CT) puck drop in Detroit Sunday. That game can be seen on KARE 11.

