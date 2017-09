Bradford out for Vikings, Keenum steps in at Pittsburgh

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.(Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH - The Vikings have made Sam Bradford inactive early Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback for Minnesota at Pittsburgh.



Bradford played spectacularly in a Week 1 victory over New Orleans but injured the knee during the game and was limited in practice all week.



Keenum will make his first start for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in March. Keenum is 9-15 as a starter in his career during stints with Houston and the Rams.



The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who injured his left bicep last week against Cleveland.



