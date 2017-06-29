Brett Favre has pondered return to NFL as coach or GM ... eventually

Former NFL player and 2016 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Brett Favre looks on prior to Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2016 Getty Images)

Just when you thought Brett Favre was officially retired. Forever.

However it seems No. 4 may be considering a return to the NFL ... though — no — he's not going to resume his playing career in a bid to reclaim his passing records from Peyton Manning.

During an ESPN Radio interview in Wisconsin on Thursday, the Hall of Fame quarterback admitted he's mulled becoming a general manager or coach in the league.

"That type of stuff has crossed my mind," Favre said on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch show.

"It's being involved in the game in some aspect."

Favre, who spent 16 of his 20 professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, retired following the 2010 campaign. He's kept a fairly low profile since, doing some media work and serving as an assistant for the Oak Grove High School (Hattiesburg, Miss.) football team for two years.

"I would say, I'd never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration," Favre said. "I don't know, and I don't want to create a stir, because who knows? But I would say, 'Never say never.' "

Favre admitted coaching might be a better fit and that he doesn't want "to waste a lot of knowledge" gained over the years. He also said the business aspects involved with running an NFL front office could be daunting given his inexperience in that field.

"I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn't know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did," he said, referring to his involvement with Oak Grove.

"I'll tell you what, it was a joy. The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun."

Still, Favre has no plans to pursue any opportunities until his daughter, Breleigh, finishes college. A volleyball player, she will enroll at Southern Miss, her father's alma mater, this year.

