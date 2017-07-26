Bridgewater starts camp on PUP list

Dec 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) on the bench before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MANKATO, Minn. – Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the team when he reported to training camp Wednesday.

Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee just 11 months ago. He has participated in limited drills during the team’s offseason workouts at Winter Park. He is eligible to come off the PUP list at anytime during training camp.

Bridgewater is expected to address his injury status with the media Thursday morning at a news conference.

© 2017 KARE-TV