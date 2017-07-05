Bridwell shines as Angels beat Twins 2-1

Jul 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Parker Bridwell (62) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS - Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.



Bridwell (3-1) was strong throughout, out-dueling Twins All-Star Ervin Santana while scattering four hits and stranding seven on base.



Cameron Maybin completed a double steal in the sixth, stealing home as Calhoun took second and giving the Angels a two-run cushion that helped end their three-game losing streak.



Santana (10-6) went nine innings and allowed two runs and seven hits. But Brian Dozier's RBI single in the seventh was all the Twins could muster against Los Angeles.



Angels closer Bud Norris earned his 12th save in 14 opportunities this season.

