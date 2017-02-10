Brow scores 42 to outduel KAT in Pelicans win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS - Anthony Davis had 42 points and 13 rebounds to win a duel with Karl-Anthony Towns and lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 122-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.



Davis hit 16 of 22 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 12 assists to get the Pelicans off to a good start on their final road trip before hosting the All-Star game next weekend. New Orleans shot a season-high 60 percent from the field and hit 12 3-pointers.



Towns scored 36 points and Andrew Wiggins had 29 for the Timberwolves, who dropped to 1-3 on a season-long six-game homestand. The Wolves were outrebounded 43-34 and heard boos in the fourth quarter while struggling on defense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.