Buxton hits 3 homers, Twins beat Blue Jays 7-2

Ian Harrison , KARE 5:43 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

TORONTO (AP) - Byron Buxton homered three times and set a career high with five RBIs, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday.

Buxton had four hits, scored four runs and stole a base in his first career multihomer game. Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning as Minnesota earned a rare series victory north of the border.

The Twins have won a major league-best 15 games since Aug. 6.

© 2017 Associated Press


