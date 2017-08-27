Buxton hits 3 homers, Twins beat Blue Jays 7-2

TORONTO (AP) - Byron Buxton homered three times and set a career high with five RBIs, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday.
Buxton had four hits, scored four runs and stole a base in his first career multihomer game. Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning as Minnesota earned a rare series victory north of the border.
The Twins have won a major league-best 15 games since Aug. 6.
© 2017 Associated Press
