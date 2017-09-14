Buxton's 10th-inning blast gives Twins 3-2 win over Jays

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Byron Buxton's 10th-inning homer gave the Minnesota Twins their second straight walk-off victory, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected on a 1-0 count off Toronto's Luis Santos with two outs. Buxton's 15th homer didn't leave much suspense as it reached the second deck in left field.
Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second wild card in the American League.
Santos (0-1) recorded two outs in the loss. Toronto's Justin Smoak had tied the game with a two-out homer in the top of the ninth off Twins closer Matt Belisle.
