KARE
Close

Catching up with new Twins CBO Derek Falvey

New Twins CBO Derek Falvey chats with Eric Perkins at Friday's Twin Luncheon

Brandon McCauley, KARE 4:00 PM. CST January 27, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- New Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey has been a busy guy since he was introduced last November.  

"It never stops," says Falvey.  "I think in these jobs, whether you've been here for a year or ten years, there is an offseason of work that needs to be done."

KARE 11's Eric Perkins had a chance to catch up with Falvey at Friday's Twins Luncheon ahead of this weekend's TwinsFest.  They talked about everything from coaching changes, to trade talk, to player development.  

You can catch their entire interview in the video player above.  

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories