Catching up with new Twins CBO Derek Falvey

Eric Perkins talks with Twins CBO Derek Falvey at the Twins Luncheon at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS -- New Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey has been a busy guy since he was introduced last November.

"It never stops," says Falvey. "I think in these jobs, whether you've been here for a year or ten years, there is an offseason of work that needs to be done."

KARE 11's Eric Perkins had a chance to catch up with Falvey at Friday's Twins Luncheon ahead of this weekend's TwinsFest. They talked about everything from coaching changes, to trade talk, to player development.

You can catch their entire interview in the video player above.

