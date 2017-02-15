Centennial girl's wrestler goes for state history

CIRCLE PINES, MINN. -- Every time Centennial sophomore Emily Shilson takes the mat, she’s wrestling with something to prove.

“It’d be cool to make history like that,” Shilson said.

The history Shilson is after: to become the first girl in Minnesota to win a match at the boy’s state tournament. It’s a barrier the sophomore has been building up to break down nearly her entire life.

“When I was five I would always go to tournaments and practices with my brother,” Shilson said. “It always looked like a lot of fun.”

“I told her you can wrestle under one condition,” her father Chad Shilson said. “You always give 100 percent. Her words to me were, ‘Okay daddy, I will.’”

From the very start, Chad Shilson could tell his daughter had something special.

“When she was little we called her ant because she could lift very heavy objects being so small,” Chad said.

However, there was one big problem.

“It used to happen that they would forfeit or not want to wrestle me,” Emily said.

That’s where having a big brother in the sport tends to make a difference. Especially one like Tyler, who’s not only good enough to wrestle at Wisconsin next year, but he’s also very good at having his sister’s back.

“He’s always looking out for me,” Emily said.

“I’ve always stood up for her,” Tyler, a senior at Centennial said. “We’re a tight family.”

In fact, wrestling is a family sport for the Shilson’s in more ways than one. It just so happens that Chad is both Emily and Tyler’s coach at Centennial.

“Getting both kids to the state tournament would be pretty darn cool,” Chad said.

But both kids also have Olympic dreams and after taking first place at Jr. Nationals this summer, the 2020 games are a real possibility for Emily.

“She was one of five girls recently invited to the Olympic Training Center,” Chad said.

For now though, Emily will settle on beating the boys.

“It’s a huge part of my life,” Emily said. “I wouldn’t want anything different.”

